Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Summary

With a view to enter into catering and housekeeping business, Mr. Alfred Micheal Arambhan started a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Cawasji Behramji Catering Services in year 2003. Further, in order to infuse corporate culture in serving the clients, the Promoter, Mr. Alfred Micheal Arambhan commenced providing the services as offered earlier by the partnership firm M/s. Cawasji Behramji Catering Services under the newly incorporated Company under the name and style of Cawasji Behramji Catering Services Private Limited on April 3, 2009. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Arambhan Hospitality Services Limited on May 17, 2016. The Company is in the business of offshore and onshore outdoor catering services.In 2015-16, the Company expanded into the restaurant space, again to enter the cash sale business and broad base its revenue base. The Fun Dining brand MeSoHappi (MSH) was curated and very well received by the food critics, bloggers and media. The first outlet was established on the high street area of Linking Road, Khar. A Quick Service Restaurant format (QSR) was also established in the upmarket opposite sea face promenade of Carter Road, Bandra. A third outlet for MSH alongside a new Fine Dine, Sea Food Speciality restaurant The Captains Table (TCT) was curated at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra. The Company established an 100% subsidiary CBCS International Ltd. in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Area (JAFZA) of the UAE in 2016. CBCS International Limited was incorporated by the Company in 2015-16.