Arco Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.56
-0.44
-0.5
-0.38
Net Worth
-0.32
-0.2
-0.26
-0.14
Minority Interest
Debt
2.5
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.18
1.8
1.74
1.86
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.36
2.35
2.34
2.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.19
-0.56
-0.6
-0.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.49
-0.53
-0.39
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.18
1.8
1.75
1.87
