iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Arco Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arco Leasing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.56

-0.44

-0.5

-0.38

Net Worth

-0.32

-0.2

-0.26

-0.14

Minority Interest

Debt

2.5

2

2

2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.18

1.8

1.74

1.86

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.36

2.35

2.34

2.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.19

-0.56

-0.6

-0.47

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.49

-0.53

-0.39

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

2.18

1.8

1.75

1.87

Arco Leasing Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arco Leasing Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.