Ardi Investments & Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

2.75
(4.96%)
Nov 30, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.26

-0.44

-0.51

0.01

Net Worth

0.14

-0.04

-0.11

0.41

Minority Interest

Debt

2.05

2.4

3.57

3.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.19

2.36

3.46

3.77

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.3

2.56

3.53

3.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.17

-0.22

-0.28

-0.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.11

-0.13

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.11

-0.15

-0.14

Cash

0.06

0.01

0.21

0

Total Assets

2.19

2.35

3.46

3.76

