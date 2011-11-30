Ardi Investments & Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.26
-0.44
-0.51
0.01
Net Worth
0.14
-0.04
-0.11
0.41
Minority Interest
Debt
2.05
2.4
3.57
3.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.19
2.36
3.46
3.77
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.3
2.56
3.53
3.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.17
-0.22
-0.28
-0.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.11
-0.13
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.11
-0.15
-0.14
Cash
0.06
0.01
0.21
0
Total Assets
2.19
2.35
3.46
3.76
