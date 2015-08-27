To the Members of Arihant Multi Commercial Limited Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Arihant Multi Commercial Limited (CIN - L51909MH1982PLC028972) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income) cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and the Order issued under section 143(11) of the Act. We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We invite attention to the Note No. 28 of financial statements regarding balance confirmation from the parties to whom loans & advances has been made by the company, which are under process to receive and subsequent reconciliation and adjustment if any required. Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statement is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to the possible effects of matters specified in the Emphasis of Matters, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit report we report that:

a) We have sought and, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in its Ind-AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure- B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Maheshwari & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No - 105834W

S/d Pawan Gattani

Partner (Membership No. 144734)

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2018

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arihant Multi Commercial Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, the Company has maintained, except the deficiencies observed in maintaining the documents related to balance confirmations from various parties, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Maheshwari & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No - 105834W

S/d

Pawan Gattani

Partner

(Membership No. 144734)

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2018

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) Fixed assets have been verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets, though all the assets were not verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification however no such reports are produced before us for our verifications.

c) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties held by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

2. According to information and explanations given to us, the inventory of the company consist quoted and unquoted equity shares, quoted shares has been maintained with Anugrah Stock and Broking Private Limited and these have been confirmed by Anugrah Stock and Broking Private Limited as at the year end and Inventory Certificate has been provided to us certifying the quantities and value of quoted and unquoted shares.

3. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any secured or unsecured loan or provided any guarantee or security as per provisions of Section 185 of the Act however the Company has not complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act with regard to the investments made by the company to Corporates and Non-Corporates.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, are not applicable to the Company during the year.

7. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Service Tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There was undisputed amounts payable in respect of Sales Tax including interest Rs.15,352 is outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities.

8. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and the term loans during the year.

10. According to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such cases by the management.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid/ provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Maheshwari & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No - 105834W

S/d

Pawan Gattani

Partner

(Membership No. 144734)

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2018