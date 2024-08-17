Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹134.4
Prev. Close₹167.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.38
Day's High₹134.4
Day's Low₹134.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)487.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
3.62
3.62
3.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.97
17.97
17.97
17.91
Net Worth
21.59
21.59
21.59
21.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
4.14
3.48
42.7
40.07
yoy growth (%)
19.14
-91.85
6.54
0
Raw materials
-5.08
-4.5
-43.09
-39.63
As % of sales
122.73
129.46
100.91
98.9
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.15
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0.9
0.97
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.28
-0.32
Working capital
-0.08
0.05
0.26
8.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.14
-91.85
6.54
0
Op profit growth
-7.86
46.73
-453.32
-351.94
EBIT growth
-75.12
-99.53
-7.12
378.58
Net profit growth
-88.4
-99.15
-4.63
364.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ranjit Modi
Joint Managing Director
Deepak S Bansal
Director
Mahesh H Parihar
Company Secretary
Bhakti B Soni
Independent Director
Jaydeep Matieda
Independent Director
Pavan Kr. Singh
Independent Director
Karishma Kaku
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd
Summary
Arihant Multi Commercial Limited (Formerly known as Lifeline Drugs & Pharma Ltd.) was incorporated on 24th December 1982. The Company changed its line of business and had discontinued the activity of Pharma Products Trading Activities, Instead, the Company has started the business of trading in Textiles, Electric Goods, Steel & Steel Goods, Financing & Investments Activities in Shares & Securities and is presently engaged in treasury operations by providing funding solutions to clients both in the form of Debts & Equity and Investment activities.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.