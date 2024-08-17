iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Share Price

134.4
(-19.95%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

134.4

Prev. Close

167.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2.38

Day's High

134.4

Day's Low

134.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.95

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

487.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:12 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.06%

Non-Promoter- 99.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

3.62

3.62

3.62

3.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.97

17.97

17.97

17.91

Net Worth

21.59

21.59

21.59

21.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

4.14

3.48

42.7

40.07

yoy growth (%)

19.14

-91.85

6.54

0

Raw materials

-5.08

-4.5

-43.09

-39.63

As % of sales

122.73

129.46

100.91

98.9

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.15

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0.9

0.97

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.28

-0.32

Working capital

-0.08

0.05

0.26

8.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.14

-91.85

6.54

0

Op profit growth

-7.86

46.73

-453.32

-351.94

EBIT growth

-75.12

-99.53

-7.12

378.58

Net profit growth

-88.4

-99.15

-4.63

364.43

No Record Found

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ranjit Modi

Joint Managing Director

Deepak S Bansal

Director

Mahesh H Parihar

Company Secretary

Bhakti B Soni

Independent Director

Jaydeep Matieda

Independent Director

Pavan Kr. Singh

Independent Director

Karishma Kaku

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd

Summary

Arihant Multi Commercial Limited (Formerly known as Lifeline Drugs & Pharma Ltd.) was incorporated on 24th December 1982. The Company changed its line of business and had discontinued the activity of Pharma Products Trading Activities, Instead, the Company has started the business of trading in Textiles, Electric Goods, Steel & Steel Goods, Financing & Investments Activities in Shares & Securities and is presently engaged in treasury operations by providing funding solutions to clients both in the form of Debts & Equity and Investment activities.
