Summary

Arihant Multi Commercial Limited (Formerly known as Lifeline Drugs & Pharma Ltd.) was incorporated on 24th December 1982. The Company changed its line of business and had discontinued the activity of Pharma Products Trading Activities, Instead, the Company has started the business of trading in Textiles, Electric Goods, Steel & Steel Goods, Financing & Investments Activities in Shares & Securities and is presently engaged in treasury operations by providing funding solutions to clients both in the form of Debts & Equity and Investment activities.

