Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

134.4
(-19.95%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd

Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0.9

0.97

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.28

-0.32

Working capital

-0.08

0.05

0.26

8.51

Other operating items

Operating

-0.09

0.06

0.87

9.16

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.09

0.06

0.88

9.17

Equity raised

35.93

35.87

34.93

27.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.84

35.93

35.82

36.39

