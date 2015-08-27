Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
3.62
3.62
3.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.97
17.97
17.97
17.91
Net Worth
21.59
21.59
21.59
21.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.59
21.59
21.59
21.53
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.31
21.56
21.54
19.37
Inventories
9.14
3.06
1.23
0.73
Inventory Days
804.58
320.94
6.23
Sundry Debtors
0.05
2.25
43.51
11.92
Debtor Days
4.4
235.98
101.88
Other Current Assets
13.63
18.84
19.36
17.17
Sundry Creditors
-1.5
-0.61
-41.31
-10.22
Creditor Days
132.04
63.97
87.35
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-1.98
-1.25
-0.23
Cash
0.27
0.03
0.04
2.16
Total Assets
21.58
21.59
21.59
21.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.