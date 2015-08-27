iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Multi Commercial Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

134.4
(-19.95%)
Aug 27, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

4.14

3.48

42.7

40.07

yoy growth (%)

19.14

-91.85

6.54

0

Raw materials

-5.08

-4.5

-43.09

-39.63

As % of sales

122.73

129.46

100.91

98.9

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.15

-0.09

As % of sales

0.58

0.4

0.36

0.23

Other costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.18

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.64

1.12

0.44

0.34

Operating profit

-0.99

-1.07

-0.73

0.2

OPM

-23.96

-30.99

-1.72

0.51

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.99

1.08

1.64

0.76

Profit before tax

0

0

0.9

0.97

Taxes

0

0

-0.28

-0.32

Tax rate

-14.65

26.09

-31.15

-32.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.62

0.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.62

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-88.4

-99.15

-4.63

364.43

NPM

0.01

0.15

1.46

1.63

