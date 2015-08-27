Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
4.14
3.48
42.7
40.07
yoy growth (%)
19.14
-91.85
6.54
0
Raw materials
-5.08
-4.5
-43.09
-39.63
As % of sales
122.73
129.46
100.91
98.9
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.15
-0.09
As % of sales
0.58
0.4
0.36
0.23
Other costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.18
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.64
1.12
0.44
0.34
Operating profit
-0.99
-1.07
-0.73
0.2
OPM
-23.96
-30.99
-1.72
0.51
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.99
1.08
1.64
0.76
Profit before tax
0
0
0.9
0.97
Taxes
0
0
-0.28
-0.32
Tax rate
-14.65
26.09
-31.15
-32.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.62
0.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.62
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-88.4
-99.15
-4.63
364.43
NPM
0.01
0.15
1.46
1.63
