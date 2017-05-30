TO THE MEMBERS,

ARNAV CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying (standalone) financial statements of ARNAV CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the (Standalone) Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these (standalone) financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments; the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the (standalone) financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid (standalone) financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure A" a statement on matters specified in paragraph 3 & 4 of the said order.

10. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2)of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

A) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

B) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

C) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

D) The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its Standalone Financial Statement as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November, 2016 to 30 December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.

For Agarwal Desai & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 124850W

CA Mrugen H Shah

Partner

Membership Number: 114770

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: 30/05/2017

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: -

1 (a) the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c). the company does not have any immoveable property.

2. (i)As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(ii) There is no discrepancy found on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

3. As explained to us, the company had not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act., or

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. It has been explained to us that the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act.

Sr. No. Statute Amount of Dispute Fin Year Forum where Dispute pending 1 Income Tax Act,1961 82,90,782/- 2008-09 CIT(A)

7 (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable except Income Tax Liability of Rs. 3,17,264/- for the Asst Year 2013-14 and 2014-15.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute except as follows:

8. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion, company had not borrowed from financial institution or bank or issued debentures during the year under audit and there were no loan outstanding at the beginning of the year. Therefore, this clause of the CARO is not applicable to company.

9. The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit, that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

11. No Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year under audit.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company hence this clause is not applicable.

13. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, All transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Agarwal Desai & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 124850W

CA Mrugen H Shah

Partner

Membership Number: 114770

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: 30/05/2017

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 10(f) of the Independents Auditors Report of even date to the members of Arnav Corporation Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub - section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arnav Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the standards on auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all materials respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies an procedures that,

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March,2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Agarwal Desai & Shah

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 124850W

CA Mrugen H Shah

Partner

Membership Number: 114770

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: 30/05/2017