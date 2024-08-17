iifl-logo-icon 1
Arnav Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Jul 8, 2019|02:01:43 PM

Arnav Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

2.78

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arnav Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Arnav Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arnav Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.23%

Non-Promoter- 99.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arnav Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

89.42

89.42

89.42

45.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.17

0.15

0.14

44.38

Net Worth

89.59

89.57

89.56

89.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

13.92

10.17

10.45

3.26

yoy growth (%)

36.84

-2.6

220.11

15.63

Raw materials

-13.77

-9.98

-10.29

-3.18

As % of sales

98.9

98.08

98.48

97.46

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.03

0.01

0.02

0

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-84

0.02

0.09

83.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.84

-2.6

220.11

15.63

Op profit growth

29.72

-15.33

-3,883.74

-100.65

EBIT growth

149.59

-51.01

-640.89

-103.77

Net profit growth

153.77

-22.14

-475.28

-101.8

No Record Found

Arnav Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arnav Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Chandrakant Shinde

Director

Kajal Soni

Independent Director

Gopal Vyas

Independent Director

Nitin Shanichara

Director

Manish Jayantilal Rach

Managing Director

Mukesh Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arnav Corporation Ltd

Summary

Polypro Fibrils (I) was incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.87. It was originally promoted by Ambrish Chheda and B M Gajjar. The management could not finalise the activity to be undertaken by the company due to their pre-occupations. Therefore, since incorporation there was no specific activity till 1993. After Dec.92, when D J Chaturvedi joined the Board, the management decided to set up manufacturing units for tarpaulin and synthetic ropes. The present promoters are D J Chaturvedi, Harish Parikh, Parimal Parikh and Ashwin Deepala. The company became a public limited company in Dec.94.The company set up an integrated plant for manufacturing synthetic ropes (inst. cap. : 1900 tpa) and tarpaulin (inst. cap. : 500 tpa) at Wada, Maharashtra. Commercial production of tarpaulin commenced in Mar.95. It came out with a public issue of 18,07,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 180.70 lac, in Dec.95 to part-finance its project.The company has a buy-back arrangement with MTET, the UAE.
QUICKLINKS FOR Arnav Corporation Ltd

