Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.78
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
89.42
89.42
89.42
45.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.17
0.15
0.14
44.38
Net Worth
89.59
89.57
89.56
89.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
13.92
10.17
10.45
3.26
yoy growth (%)
36.84
-2.6
220.11
15.63
Raw materials
-13.77
-9.98
-10.29
-3.18
As % of sales
98.9
98.08
98.48
97.46
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.03
0.01
0.02
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-84
0.02
0.09
83.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.84
-2.6
220.11
15.63
Op profit growth
29.72
-15.33
-3,883.74
-100.65
EBIT growth
149.59
-51.01
-640.89
-103.77
Net profit growth
153.77
-22.14
-475.28
-101.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Chandrakant Shinde
Director
Kajal Soni
Independent Director
Gopal Vyas
Independent Director
Nitin Shanichara
Director
Manish Jayantilal Rach
Managing Director
Mukesh Soni
Reports by Arnav Corporation Ltd
Summary
Polypro Fibrils (I) was incorporated as a private limited company in Sep.87. It was originally promoted by Ambrish Chheda and B M Gajjar. The management could not finalise the activity to be undertaken by the company due to their pre-occupations. Therefore, since incorporation there was no specific activity till 1993. After Dec.92, when D J Chaturvedi joined the Board, the management decided to set up manufacturing units for tarpaulin and synthetic ropes. The present promoters are D J Chaturvedi, Harish Parikh, Parimal Parikh and Ashwin Deepala. The company became a public limited company in Dec.94.The company set up an integrated plant for manufacturing synthetic ropes (inst. cap. : 1900 tpa) and tarpaulin (inst. cap. : 500 tpa) at Wada, Maharashtra. Commercial production of tarpaulin commenced in Mar.95. It came out with a public issue of 18,07,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 180.70 lac, in Dec.95 to part-finance its project.The company has a buy-back arrangement with MTET, the UAE.
Read More
