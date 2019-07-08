Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
13.92
10.17
10.45
3.26
yoy growth (%)
36.84
-2.6
220.11
15.63
Raw materials
-13.77
-9.98
-10.29
-3.18
As % of sales
98.9
98.08
98.48
97.46
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.01
As % of sales
0.29
0.44
0.48
0.45
Other costs
-0.07
-0.12
-0.07
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.55
1.21
0.72
2.1
Operating profit
0.03
0.02
0.03
0
OPM
0.24
0.25
0.29
-0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.03
0.01
0.02
0
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-19.05
-19.05
-52.05
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
153.77
-22.14
-475.28
-101.8
NPM
0.18
0.1
0.12
-0.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.