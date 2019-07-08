iifl-logo-icon 1
Arnav Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Jul 8, 2019|02:01:43 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

13.92

10.17

10.45

3.26

yoy growth (%)

36.84

-2.6

220.11

15.63

Raw materials

-13.77

-9.98

-10.29

-3.18

As % of sales

98.9

98.08

98.48

97.46

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.01

As % of sales

0.29

0.44

0.48

0.45

Other costs

-0.07

-0.12

-0.07

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.55

1.21

0.72

2.1

Operating profit

0.03

0.02

0.03

0

OPM

0.24

0.25

0.29

-0.02

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.03

0.01

0.02

0

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-19.05

-19.05

-52.05

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.01

0.01

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.01

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

153.77

-22.14

-475.28

-101.8

NPM

0.18

0.1

0.12

-0.1

