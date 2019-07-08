iifl-logo-icon 1
Arnav Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

0.19
(0.00%)
Jul 8, 2019|02:01:43 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

89.42

89.42

89.42

45.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.17

0.15

0.14

44.38

Net Worth

89.59

89.57

89.56

89.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

89.59

89.57

89.56

89.47

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.21

Networking Capital

89.39

89.34

89.26

89.22

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.1

26.48

16.36

6.01

Debtor Days

81.24

949.66

571.42

671.97

Other Current Assets

86.71

86.69

86.67

86.69

Sundry Creditors

0

-23.46

-13.47

-3.18

Creditor Days

0

841.35

470.48

355.55

Other Current Liabilities

-0.42

-0.36

-0.29

-0.3

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.09

0.03

Total Assets

89.6

89.57

89.56

89.48

