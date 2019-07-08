Arnav Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.03
0.01
0.02
0
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-84
0.02
0.09
83.84
Other operating items
Operating
-83.97
0.01
0.11
83.83
Capital expenditure
0
-0.06
-0.1
0
Free cash flow
-83.97
-0.04
0.01
83.83
Equity raised
0.29
0.27
88.83
84.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-83.68
0.23
88.84
168.76
