To,

The Members,

ARTECH POWER & TRADING LIMITED

(Formerly known as Artech Power Products Limited)

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statement

We have audited the accompanying Ind As financial statements of “ARTECH POWER & TRADING LTD” which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2018 the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind As financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the India Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of theInd AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ina AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018, and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11)of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the company as on March 31, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For, Vishves A. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm No.121356W Sd/- (Vishves A Shah) Date : 30/05/2018 Proprietor Place : Ahmedabad M. No. 109944

“ANNEXURE A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date)

(i) In Respect of the Companys Fixed Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(ii) In respect of Inventories:

The Company has no inventories during the year.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of section185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried on by the company.

(vii) In Respect of Statutory Dues:

a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, IncomeTax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Goods ans Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Statutory Dues payable as on date of signing audit report for the year ended 31st march, 2018 as follows:

Statue Nature of Dues Amont (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 21390 AY 2016-17 CPC Tax deducted at Source 480 FY 2017-18 Traces 47629 FY 2016-17 Traces

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statuary dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six monthsfrom the date they became payable.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks and debenture holders. The Company has had no dues to financial institutions and government.

(ix) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments or term Loans during the year under audit. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For, Vishves A. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm No.121356W Sd/- (Vishves A Shah) Date : 30/05/2018 Proprietor Place : Ahmedabad M. No. 109944

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of ARTECH POWER & TRADING LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ARTECH POWER & TRADING LTD (“the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion,, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.