SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹0.51
Prev. Close₹0.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.51
Day's Low₹0.51
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.84
14.84
14.84
14.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-0.33
-0.2
-0.61
Net Worth
14.29
14.51
14.64
14.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
1
4.38
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-77.04
0
0
Raw materials
0
-0.91
-4.26
0
As % of sales
0
91.28
97.23
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.15
-0.19
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.13
0.42
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.04
11.15
-14.93
14.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-77.04
0
0
Op profit growth
43.33
-60.55
0.34
653.32
EBIT growth
60.08
-132.47
-221.86
653.32
Net profit growth
60.14
-133.31
-218.98
652.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Darshana Prabhakar Lanjewar
Independent Director
Alka Lanjewar
Managing Director
Nilesh Amarchand Mehta
Company Secretary
Vijay Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Artech Power Products Ltd
Summary
413005/02/96ASHOK Artech Power Products Ltd --------------------------------------------------The Company was incorporated on 15/09/1989 with the Registrar of Companies, Kerala at Cochin and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 08/11/1989.KSIDC Ltd. identified Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) as a feasible project based on preliminary study conducted bu it and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mr. I V Vijayan, the main promoter for jointly promoting the industrial venture. The Company applied for and obtained a Letter of Intent for the manufacture of 75,000 numbers of SMPS of various ranges per annum. The Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Tectrol Inc., Toronto, Canada, for technical and financial collaboration. On account of the financial and other internal problems of Tectrol Inc., the Company backed out of the joint venture proposal.The Company later identified M/s Astec America Inc., who are the worlds largest vendor of merchant power supplies, as the technical collaborator and signed an MOU with them on 19thn April 1993. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval for the collaboration vide letter no.EC CO FITT 623/A-92-92-93 dated 2nd June 1993. The final aggreement with Astec was executed on 3rd November 1993 for manufacturing license and technical collaboration for a range of SMPS upto 500 W and for exclusive distributorship of Astecs other products upto 3,000 W in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.During
