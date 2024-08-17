iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Artech Power Products Ltd Share Price

0.51
(-3.77%)
Mar 2, 2020|02:27:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Artech Power Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

0.51

Prev. Close

0.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.51

Day's Low

0.51

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Artech Power Products Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Artech Power Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Artech Power Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Artech Power Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

14.84

14.84

14.84

14.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-0.33

-0.2

-0.61

Net Worth

14.29

14.51

14.64

14.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

1

4.38

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-77.04

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.91

-4.26

0

As % of sales

0

91.28

97.23

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.19

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.13

0.42

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.04

11.15

-14.93

14.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-77.04

0

0

Op profit growth

43.33

-60.55

0.34

653.32

EBIT growth

60.08

-132.47

-221.86

653.32

Net profit growth

60.14

-133.31

-218.98

652.46

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Artech Power Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Artech Power Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Darshana Prabhakar Lanjewar

Independent Director

Alka Lanjewar

Managing Director

Nilesh Amarchand Mehta

Company Secretary

Vijay Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Artech Power Products Ltd

Summary

413005/02/96ASHOK Artech Power Products Ltd --------------------------------------------------The Company was incorporated on 15/09/1989 with the Registrar of Companies, Kerala at Cochin and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 08/11/1989.KSIDC Ltd. identified Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) as a feasible project based on preliminary study conducted bu it and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mr. I V Vijayan, the main promoter for jointly promoting the industrial venture. The Company applied for and obtained a Letter of Intent for the manufacture of 75,000 numbers of SMPS of various ranges per annum. The Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Tectrol Inc., Toronto, Canada, for technical and financial collaboration. On account of the financial and other internal problems of Tectrol Inc., the Company backed out of the joint venture proposal.The Company later identified M/s Astec America Inc., who are the worlds largest vendor of merchant power supplies, as the technical collaborator and signed an MOU with them on 19thn April 1993. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval for the collaboration vide letter no.EC CO FITT 623/A-92-92-93 dated 2nd June 1993. The final aggreement with Astec was executed on 3rd November 1993 for manufacturing license and technical collaboration for a range of SMPS upto 500 W and for exclusive distributorship of Astecs other products upto 3,000 W in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.During
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Artech Power Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.