iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Artech Power Products Ltd Balance Sheet

0.51
(-3.77%)
Mar 2, 2020|02:27:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Artech Power Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

14.84

14.84

14.84

14.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-0.33

-0.2

-0.61

Net Worth

14.29

14.51

14.64

14.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14.29

14.51

14.64

14.73

Fixed Assets

0.36

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.99

3.63

14.89

14.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

4.47

0

Debtor Days

0

0

372.11

0

Other Current Assets

5.12

3.65

14.94

14.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

0

-4.46

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

371.27

0

Other Current Liabilities

8.67

-0.02

-0.06

-0.01

Cash

8.94

10.87

-0.25

0.07

Total Assets

14.29

14.5

14.64

14.72

Artech Power Products Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Artech Power Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.