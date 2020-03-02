Artech Power Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
14.84
14.84
14.84
14.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-0.33
-0.2
-0.61
Net Worth
14.29
14.51
14.64
14.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14.29
14.51
14.64
14.73
Fixed Assets
0.36
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.99
3.63
14.89
14.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
4.47
0
Debtor Days
0
0
372.11
0
Other Current Assets
5.12
3.65
14.94
14.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
0
-4.46
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
371.27
0
Other Current Liabilities
8.67
-0.02
-0.06
-0.01
Cash
8.94
10.87
-0.25
0.07
Total Assets
14.29
14.5
14.64
14.72
