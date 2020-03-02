iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Artech Power Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.51
(-3.77%)
Mar 2, 2020|02:27:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Artech Power Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

1

4.38

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-77.04

0

0

Raw materials

0

-0.91

-4.26

0

As % of sales

0

91.28

97.23

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.15

-0.19

0

As % of sales

0

15.18

4.51

0

Other costs

-0.11

-0.07

-0.27

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

7.22

6.21

0

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.13

-0.34

-0.34

OPM

0

-13.69

-7.97

0

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-3.29

Other income

0

0

0.77

0

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.13

0.42

-0.34

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-2.3

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

-0.13

0.41

-0.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.22

-0.13

0.41

-0.34

yoy growth (%)

60.14

-133.31

-218.98

652.46

NPM

0

-13.71

9.45

0

Artech Power Products Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Artech Power Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.