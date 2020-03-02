Artech Power Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.22
-0.13
0.42
-0.34
Depreciation
-0.02
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.04
11.15
-14.93
14.55
Other operating items
Operating
-2.28
11.01
-14.51
14.2
Capital expenditure
0.38
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.9
11.01
-14.51
14.2
Equity raised
-0.65
-0.39
-1.22
6.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0.5
0.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.56
10.62
-15.24
21.91
