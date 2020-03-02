iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Artech Power Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.51
(-3.77%)
Mar 2, 2020|02:27:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Artech Power Products Ltd

Artech Power Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.22

-0.13

0.42

-0.34

Depreciation

-0.02

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.04

11.15

-14.93

14.55

Other operating items

Operating

-2.28

11.01

-14.51

14.2

Capital expenditure

0.38

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.9

11.01

-14.51

14.2

Equity raised

-0.65

-0.39

-1.22

6.95

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0.5

0.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.56

10.62

-15.24

21.91

Artech Power Products Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Artech Power Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.