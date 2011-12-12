iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Artillegence Bio-Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

3.47
(-4.93%)
Dec 12, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Artillegence Bio-Innovations Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.32

7.32

7.32

7.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.03

19.03

19.31

19.3

Net Worth

26.35

26.35

26.63

26.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.35

26.35

26.63

26.62

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.76

8.37

6.64

17.59

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.58

17.95

19.32

8.75

Inventories

8.2

4.25

9.45

1.73

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.68

1.68

0.72

1.12

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.7

12.71

17.98

18.46

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.69

-1.59

-5.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-7.24

-7.35

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.67

0.28

Total Assets

26.35

26.35

26.63

26.62

Artillegence Bio-Innovations Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Artillegence Bio-Innovations Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.