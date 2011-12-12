Artillegence Bio-Innovations Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.32
7.32
7.32
7.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.03
19.03
19.31
19.3
Net Worth
26.35
26.35
26.63
26.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.35
26.35
26.63
26.62
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.76
8.37
6.64
17.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.58
17.95
19.32
8.75
Inventories
8.2
4.25
9.45
1.73
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.68
1.68
0.72
1.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.7
12.71
17.98
18.46
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.69
-1.59
-5.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-7.24
-7.35
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.67
0.28
Total Assets
26.35
26.35
26.63
26.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.