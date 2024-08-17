Incorporated on 10 May.91 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Arvind International went public in Aug.94. It was promoted by Dinesh Chandra Bajoria and others in the chemical trading business. In Dec.94, the company came out with a public issue at a premium. It has imported plant and equipment from Taiwan to manufacture polyurethane foam and quilts. The first phase of the plant was commissioned in Mar.95 and commercial production began in Aug.95.The companys products are used in the automobile, packaging and electronics industries and in a wide range of household products. The company has also expanded its P U Foam capacity to 2400 MT.
