SectorPlastic products
Open₹1.63
Prev. Close₹1.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.63
Day's Low₹1.63
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
15.42
16.22
7.01
7.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.14
3.17
-0.16
-0.29
Net Worth
15.28
19.39
6.85
6.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
13.23
78.55
117.39
yoy growth (%)
-83.15
-33.08
Raw materials
-12.84
-72.68
-112.17
As % of sales
97.06
92.52
95.55
Employee costs
-0.62
-0.89
-0.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-3.3
1.29
0.95
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.5
-0.5
Tax paid
0
-0.38
-0.18
Working capital
-4.52
7.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.15
-33.08
Op profit growth
-154.07
11.22
EBIT growth
-161.73
34.76
Net profit growth
-956.68
197.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Arvind Bajoria
Director
Anupama Bajoria
Director
Rajiv Chamaria
Director
Manish Lohia
Director
Bajrang Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arvind International Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 10 May.91 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Arvind International went public in Aug.94. It was promoted by Dinesh Chandra Bajoria and others in the chemical trading business. In Dec.94, the company came out with a public issue at a premium. It has imported plant and equipment from Taiwan to manufacture polyurethane foam and quilts. The first phase of the plant was commissioned in Mar.95 and commercial production began in Aug.95.The companys products are used in the automobile, packaging and electronics industries and in a wide range of household products. The company has also expanded its P U Foam capacity to 2400 MT.
