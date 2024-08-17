iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind International Ltd Share Price

1.63
(4.49%)
Jun 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Arvind International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

1.63

Prev. Close

1.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.63

Day's Low

1.63

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arvind International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Arvind International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arvind International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.56%

Non-Promoter- 1.07%

Institutions: 1.06%

Non-Institutions: 79.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arvind International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

15.42

16.22

7.01

7.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.14

3.17

-0.16

-0.29

Net Worth

15.28

19.39

6.85

6.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

13.23

78.55

117.39

yoy growth (%)

-83.15

-33.08

Raw materials

-12.84

-72.68

-112.17

As % of sales

97.06

92.52

95.55

Employee costs

-0.62

-0.89

-0.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-3.3

1.29

0.95

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.5

-0.5

Tax paid

0

-0.38

-0.18

Working capital

-4.52

7.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.15

-33.08

Op profit growth

-154.07

11.22

EBIT growth

-161.73

34.76

Net profit growth

-956.68

197.68

No Record Found

Arvind International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arvind International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Arvind Bajoria

Director

Anupama Bajoria

Director

Rajiv Chamaria

Director

Manish Lohia

Director

Bajrang Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvind International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 10 May.91 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Arvind International went public in Aug.94. It was promoted by Dinesh Chandra Bajoria and others in the chemical trading business. In Dec.94, the company came out with a public issue at a premium. It has imported plant and equipment from Taiwan to manufacture polyurethane foam and quilts. The first phase of the plant was commissioned in Mar.95 and commercial production began in Aug.95.The companys products are used in the automobile, packaging and electronics industries and in a wide range of household products. The company has also expanded its P U Foam capacity to 2400 MT.
