Arvind International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.63
(4.49%)
Jun 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind International Ltd

Arvind International Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-3.3

1.29

0.95

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.5

-0.5

Tax paid

0

-0.38

-0.18

Working capital

-4.52

7.3

Other operating items

Operating

-8.38

7.7

Capital expenditure

0.43

1.08

Free cash flow

-7.95

8.78

Equity raised

7.13

11.83

Investing

0

2.09

Financing

0.95

4.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.13

26.83

