|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
13.23
78.55
117.39
yoy growth (%)
-83.15
-33.08
Raw materials
-12.84
-72.68
-112.17
As % of sales
97.06
92.52
95.55
Employee costs
-0.62
-0.89
-0.86
As % of sales
4.69
1.13
0.73
Other costs
-1.71
-1.36
-1.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.98
1.74
0.94
Operating profit
-1.95
3.6
3.24
OPM
-14.73
4.59
2.76
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.5
-0.5
Interest expense
-0.91
-2.57
-1.91
Other income
0.11
0.77
0.13
Profit before tax
-3.3
1.29
0.95
Taxes
0
-0.38
-0.18
Tax rate
0.07
-29.47
-19.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.3
0.91
0.76
Exceptional items
0
-0.52
-0.64
Net profit
-3.3
0.38
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-956.68
197.68
NPM
-24.99
0.49
0.11
