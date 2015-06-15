iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arvind International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.63
(4.49%)
Jun 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

13.23

78.55

117.39

yoy growth (%)

-83.15

-33.08

Raw materials

-12.84

-72.68

-112.17

As % of sales

97.06

92.52

95.55

Employee costs

-0.62

-0.89

-0.86

As % of sales

4.69

1.13

0.73

Other costs

-1.71

-1.36

-1.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.98

1.74

0.94

Operating profit

-1.95

3.6

3.24

OPM

-14.73

4.59

2.76

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.5

-0.5

Interest expense

-0.91

-2.57

-1.91

Other income

0.11

0.77

0.13

Profit before tax

-3.3

1.29

0.95

Taxes

0

-0.38

-0.18

Tax rate

0.07

-29.47

-19.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.3

0.91

0.76

Exceptional items

0

-0.52

-0.64

Net profit

-3.3

0.38

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-956.68

197.68

NPM

-24.99

0.49

0.11

Arvind International Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.