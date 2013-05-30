To,

The Members

Arvind International Ltd.

Dear Members

Your Directors have the pleasure in presenting the 22nd Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company, together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 3 1,2013.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The performance of the Company, on standalone basis, for the financial year ended March 31, 2013 is summarized as below:

Particulars (Rs. in Thousands) Year Ended 31.03.2013 31.03.2012 Turnover/ Income from Operations 132342 785541 Other Income 1131 7708 Total Income 133473 793249 Less: Expenditure 154017 756673 Less: Depreciation 5538 5042 Less: Interest 6975 18572 Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax (33057) 12962 Less: Provision for Tax (Incl. FBT) 0 2900 Profit/ (Loss) before Deferred Tax Adjustments (33057) 10062 (Add)/Less: Deferred Tax 25 921 Profit/ (Loss)After Taxation (33082) 9141 Prior Period Adjustments 0 (5280) Extraordinary items 0 0.00 Profit/ (Loss) after Extraordinary items (33082) 3861 Profit/(Loss) brought forward from previous year (17145) (21007) Balance Carried over to Balance Sheet (50227) (17145)

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors did not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any Deposit within the meaning of Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.

DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provisions of Section 255, 256 of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr.Bajrang Agarwal retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers themselves for re-appointment. The Board recommends their reappointment. None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Sec. 274( 1 )(g) of the Companies Act, 1956.

A brief resume of expertise and details of other directorships of appointed/reappointed Directors is attached along with Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORSRESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of section 217(2AA) read with section 292A of the Companies Act, 1956, we the Directors of Arvind International Limited, state in respect of financial year 2012-13 that:

i) in the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and paident so as to give a true and fair view of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2013 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date,

iii) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act. 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

AUDITORS

M/s. N.C. Banerjee & Co., Chartered Accountants the Auditors of the Company retire at the end of the ensuing Annual general meeting and are eligible for re-appointment. The Company has received the Certificate from them that their re-appointment, if made, would be within the limits prescribed u/s 224( 1B) of the Companies Act, 1956.

The Board recommends their Re-appointment.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes to the Accounts which to be read with the Auditors Report are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further clarifications under section 217(3) of the Companies Act, 1956.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, ABSORPTION OF TECHNOLOGY AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The information related to conservation of energy, as required under section 217(l)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is annexed and forms part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosure about particulars of employees in relation to sub section (2A) of section 217 of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, and forming part of Directors report for the year ended March 3 1,2013 is not applicable to this company as there was no employee drawing remuneration in excess of Prescribed in this regard.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

As required under Clause 32 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges in India, a Cash Flow Statement, as prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standard on Cash Flow Statement (AS-3) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India, is given along with Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account.

LISTING

The Securities of your Company are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited. The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to both the Stock Exchanges up to date and has been generally regular in complying with the provisions of the Listing Agreements.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Your Company believes that Information Technology is the backbone of any industry in todays business world. The Company has taken it as a tool to improve productivity, efficiency and reliability. As such, a Customized ERP Module called "IN SYNC" has already been developed & substantially implemented at manufacturing facilities and offices of the Company, the full effects of which have started coming.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

As required under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, Corporate Governance Report forms a part of this Annual Report. The Company is in full compliance with the requirements and disclosures that has to be made in this regard.

A Certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance of the Corporate Governance is appended to this Report on Corporate Governance.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Arvind International Ltd. believes in building teams across the business and functions with the aim to share knowledge and experience. Cross functional team work with clear objectives to solve the issues and create value for the Company. The Company fosters to open dialogue among the employees with the belief that the people, who communicate continuously and openly, build trust and mutual respect.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors would like to express their appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the, Banks and Government Authorities.

The Directors are also thankful to the Shareholders for their continued support to the Company.

The Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all level. Despite competition, the enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain at the fore- front of the industry.

Your Company continued to receive co-operation & unstinted support from the distributors, retailers, stockists, suppliers and others associated with the Company as its trading partners. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the same and your company will continue in its endeavour to build and nurture strong links with trade, based on mutuality, respect and cooperation with each other and consistent with consumers interests.

For and on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Place: Kolkata Arvind Bajoria Dated: 30.05.13 Director Managing

ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT

Information under section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, ]956 read with Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2013.

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

(a) Energy Con- rvation measures taken: The Company is making continuous efforts to improve energy efficiency by close monitoring of additional parameters resulting in general improvement in energy consumption across business.

(b) The manufacturing units of the Company are well planned and adequately equipped for ensuring optimum energy utilization.

(c) Additional investments and proposals are being implemented for reduction of consumption of energy. The efforts to conserve energy on other areas are in progress.

(d) Impact of above measures: More efficient utilization of power & reduction in energy consumption.

(e) Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production: As per Form A annexed

B. TECHNOLOGYABSORPTION

(a) Efforts made intechnology absorption: As per Form B annexed.

C. FOREIGNEXCHANGEEARNINGANDOUTGO

(a) Total foreign exchange earned and used:

(Rs. In Thousand)

Current Year Previous year (2012-13) (2011-12) Total foreign exchange earnings NIL NIL Total foreign exchange outgo NIL NIL Total Value of Import NIL 12576

FORMA

FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSUMPTION OF ENERGY

PARTICULARS Current Year PreviousYear (2012-13) (2011-12) A. POWERANDFUELCONSUMPTION 1. ELECTRICIT Y (a) Purchased - Unit (in thousand) 97.20 162.53 -Total Amount (Rs. Inthousand) 69.71 914.25 - Rat e (Rs./ Unit) 7.17 5.63 (b) Own Generation - Cost (Rs./ Unit) 2.63 9.33 B. CONSUMPTION PER UNIT OF PRODUCTION ELECTRICITY (UNIT/ KG) -PRODUCT -P.U.Foam 1.16 0.17

FORMB:

FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO ABSORPTION, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R & D)

The future course of action for carrying out research & development will be as under:

1. SPECIFICAREAS IN WHICH R & D PROPOSED TO BE CARRIED OUT BY COMPANY:

The R & D activities of the company have been directed towards improvement in the existing product range as well as to develop new products. Continuous efforts have been made to achieve the above.

2. BENEFITS DERIVED:

With the introduction of R & D activities, the Company has been able to improve the quality of its products, reduce the cost and has improved environmental conditions.

3. FUTURE PLAN OF ACTION:

With the object of attainment of better future and growth, new products will be developed and launched.

4. EXPENDITURE ON R&D :

(a) Capital (if any) (b) Total R & D Expenditure as a Percentage of total turnover : N.A.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTION AND INNOVATION

1. EFFORTS MADE:

Continuous efforts are made for improvement in the existing production process and products.

2. BENEFITS:

The Company has been able to improve the quality of its products.