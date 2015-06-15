To the members of Arvind International Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Arvind International Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2013, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2013;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956; Except that no amortization was made for Leasehold Land taken for 99 years for Rs. 18.47 Lakh with effect from 19th August 1994 as a result the value of fixed assets has been shown excess by Rs.3.55 Lakh and loss for the year has been shown less to that extent.

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2013, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 3 1, 2013, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any

Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company.

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) We were informed that the Company has a phased programme of physical verification of all its fixed assets which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, fixed assets were physically verified by management during the period under review and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Fixed assets disposed off during the year under review were not substantial and therefore do not affect the going concern status of the company.

(ii) (a) During the year inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed during the physical verification of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted or taken loans, Secured or Unsecured, to/from the companies, firm or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 consequently sub clause (a) to (g) of clause 4 (iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there exists an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory and fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods and services. No major weakness in internal control system was observed.

(v) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that particulars of all the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that section.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and exceeding value of rupees five lacs in respect of each party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(viii) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, in our opinion, the Company has been not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other material statutory dues with appropriate authorities during the year under review.

The Central Government has not notified the date of levy and collection of cess under Rehabilitation & Revival fund as per section 441 A of the Companies act, 1956.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom duty and Excise duty were in arrear as at 31st March, 2013, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there were no dues in respect of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Cess that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute other than those as mentioned here-in-below:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs./Lacs) Period to which the amount Relates Forum where disputes are pending RST Act Sales tax 1.3 5 F.Yr.2001-02 Additional Commissioner (Appeals)

(x) The Company has accumulated losses at the year ended 31st March, 2013 and has incurred cash losses during the year under review but in the immediately preceding financial year. There was no cash less.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its banks or to any financial institutions or debenture holders,

(xii) According to the explanations given to us and based on the information available, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities,

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a chit fund / nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xiii) of paragraph 4 of the order are not applicable to the company,

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. The investments have been held by the company in its own name except to the extent of exemption granted under section 49 of the Companies Act, 1956

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions, on the basis of which the Company has given guarantees for loans taken by the subsidiary companies from banks or financial institutions, are not as such prima facie prejudicial to the interests of the Company,

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which such loans were obtained,

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term investment.

(xviii) The company has not allotted shares on preferential basis.

(xix) The company has not raised any money by public issues during the year under review,

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

For N.C.Banerjee & Co.

Chartered Accountants

( Firm s Registration No. : 302081E)

BBasu

(Partner)

Membership No. 12748

Place : Kolkata

Dated: 30th May,2013