Arvind Products Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
ARVIND PRODUCTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
ARVIND PRODUCTS LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of ARVIND PRODUCTS LIMITED,
as at March 31, 2011, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date both annexed thereto. These
financial statements are the responsibility of the companys management.
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements
based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (Order)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub - Section (4A) of
section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet , Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with the applicable accounting
standards referred to in Subsection (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as
on 31st March, 2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2011
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March, 2011;
(b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit for the year
ended on that date; and
(c) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Sorab S. Engineer & Co.
Firm Registration No. 110417W
Chartered Accountants
CA. Chokshi Shreyas B.
Place: Ahmedabad Partner
Date : May 14, 2011 Membership No. 100892
Annexure To The Auditors Report:
Re: ARVIND PRODUCTS LIMITED
Referred to in Paragraph 3 of our Report of even date,
(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.
(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by
the management during the year in accordance with a phased program of
verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of
all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. We are informed that no
material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations given to us,
the Company has not made any substantial disposal of fixed assets during
the year and going concern status of the Company is not affected.
(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified
during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of
verification is reasonable.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. As explained to
us, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks
and the book records were not material having regard to the size of the
Company, and the same have been properly dealt with.
(iii) The Company has not granted/taken any loans secured or unsecured
to/from Companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Consequently,
requirement of clauses (iii,b), (iii,c), (iii,d), (iii,e), (iii,f) and
(iii,g) of paragraph 4 of the order are not applicable.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there exists an adequate internal control system commensurate with
the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchase of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods
and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any
continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal controls.
(v) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that there
were no contracts or arrangements that need to be entered in the Register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Consequently,
requirement of clauses (v,a) and (v,b) of paragraph 4 of the order are not
applicable.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any fixed deposit during the year.
(vii) The Company has an internal audit system, which in our opinion, is
commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.
(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to
materials, labor and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant
to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost
records under section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and we are of
the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been
made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of
these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and
complete.
(ix) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor
Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax,
Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and
other material statutory dues applicable to it.
Further since the Central Government has till date not prescribed the
amount of cess payable under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956, we
are not in a position to comment upon the regularity or otherwise of the
Company in depositing the same.
(b) There are no undisputed amounts outstanding as at March 31, 2011 for a
period of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(c) Following amounts have not been deposited as on March 31, 2011 on
account of any dispute:
Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which Forum where
(Rs. In amount relates the disputes
Lacs) pending
Central Excise 4.88 2008-2009 Central Excise
Excise Duty Tribunal
Act
2.88 2009-2010 Central Excise
Tribunal
471.39 2002-2003, Assistant
2008-2009 Commissioner of
Central Excise
917.56 2004-2005 DGFT
36.95 2008-2009 Commissioner of
Central Excise
Income 1032 2005-2006, CIT (Appeal)
Tax Act 2006-2007
(x) The accumulated losses of the Company are not more than fifty percent
of its net worth. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the
financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding
financial year.
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial
institutions or banks.
(xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/
society. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xiii) of paragraph 4 of the
order are not applicable.
(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Therefore, the provisions of
clause (xiv) of paragraph 4 of the order are not applicable.
(xv) The Company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others
during the year.
(xvi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has
not obtained any term loan during the year. Therefore, the provisions of
clause (xvi) of Paragraph 4 of the order are not applicable.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that
funds raised on short-term basis have not prima facie, been used during the
year for long-term investments.
(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year.
(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records examined by us, the Company has not issued any Secured Debentures
during the year.
(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.
(xxi) Based upon the audit procedure performed by us and as per the
information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by
the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.
For Sorab S. Engineer & Co.
Firm Registration No. 110417W
Chartered Accountants
CA. Chokshi Shreyas B.
Place: Ahmedabad Partner
Date : May 14, 2011 Membership No. 100892