Arvind Products Ltd merged Share Price

7.42
(0.95%)
Apr 18, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Arvind Products Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

7.71

Prev. Close

7.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1.64

Day's High

7.71

Day's Low

7.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.07

P/E

29.68

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

Arvind Products Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Arvind Products Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arvind Products Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:23 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 45.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arvind Products Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

80.96

80.96

80.96

Preference Capital

60.13

60.13

60.13

Reserves

-61.36

-61.77

-65.84

Net Worth

79.73

79.32

75.25

Minority Interest

Arvind Products Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arvind Products Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anang A Lalbhai

Director

Samveg A Lalbhai

Director

Naishadh I Parikh

Director

Shreyas C Sheth

Director

Vinod D Modha

Director

Kantilal I Patel

Director

Mahendra G Lodha

Director

Jayesh K Shah

Associate Company Secretary

Ankita Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvind Products Ltd merged

Summary

Arvind Products Ltd, a subsidiary of Arvind Ltd is a market leader in cotton and blended voiles in India. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and dealing in textiles. The company manufactures and markets voiles fabric, bottom weights fabric and yarn. Their products include cotton yarn, dyed voiles and cotton fabric. The yarn manufactured by the company is mainly consumed by the parent company, Arvind Ltd.The company has four manufacturing units, in which three units located in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra. The company has a countrywide distribution network of almost 150 dealers that takes care of marketing their voiles and bottomweight division. The company also has their presence in the Swiss, Middle-East, and Sri Lankan markets to which they cater fine two ply plain as well as fancy cotton voiles for Guthras and Emmas (head gears for men), Thobes (a product similar to Indian Sarees for women) and the Rubia Voile.The company has introduced some unique and differentiated products such as PU coated, slubby, sulphur-dyed, yarn-dyed, blotch printing, pigment dyeing, double dyeing like reactive base with pigment topping and combinations weaves, etc.The company has four business divisions namely, Arvind Intex (with both ring and open end yarn manufacturing under one roof), Arvind Cotspin (manufacturing 100% cotton yarn and double yarn in a wide range of counts and varieties), Ankur Textiles (manufacturing of Voiles) and Arvind Polycot.Arvind Products
