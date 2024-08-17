Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹7.71
Prev. Close₹7.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹7.71
Day's Low₹7.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.07
P/E29.68
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
80.96
80.96
80.96
Preference Capital
60.13
60.13
60.13
Reserves
-61.36
-61.77
-65.84
Net Worth
79.73
79.32
75.25
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anang A Lalbhai
Director
Samveg A Lalbhai
Director
Naishadh I Parikh
Director
Shreyas C Sheth
Director
Vinod D Modha
Director
Kantilal I Patel
Director
Mahendra G Lodha
Director
Jayesh K Shah
Associate Company Secretary
Ankita Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arvind Products Ltd merged
Summary
Arvind Products Ltd, a subsidiary of Arvind Ltd is a market leader in cotton and blended voiles in India. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and dealing in textiles. The company manufactures and markets voiles fabric, bottom weights fabric and yarn. Their products include cotton yarn, dyed voiles and cotton fabric. The yarn manufactured by the company is mainly consumed by the parent company, Arvind Ltd.The company has four manufacturing units, in which three units located in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra. The company has a countrywide distribution network of almost 150 dealers that takes care of marketing their voiles and bottomweight division. The company also has their presence in the Swiss, Middle-East, and Sri Lankan markets to which they cater fine two ply plain as well as fancy cotton voiles for Guthras and Emmas (head gears for men), Thobes (a product similar to Indian Sarees for women) and the Rubia Voile.The company has introduced some unique and differentiated products such as PU coated, slubby, sulphur-dyed, yarn-dyed, blotch printing, pigment dyeing, double dyeing like reactive base with pigment topping and combinations weaves, etc.The company has four business divisions namely, Arvind Intex (with both ring and open end yarn manufacturing under one roof), Arvind Cotspin (manufacturing 100% cotton yarn and double yarn in a wide range of counts and varieties), Ankur Textiles (manufacturing of Voiles) and Arvind Polycot.Arvind Products
