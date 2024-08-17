Arvind Products Ltd merged Summary

Arvind Products Ltd, a subsidiary of Arvind Ltd is a market leader in cotton and blended voiles in India. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and dealing in textiles. The company manufactures and markets voiles fabric, bottom weights fabric and yarn. Their products include cotton yarn, dyed voiles and cotton fabric. The yarn manufactured by the company is mainly consumed by the parent company, Arvind Ltd.The company has four manufacturing units, in which three units located in Gujarat and one in Maharashtra. The company has a countrywide distribution network of almost 150 dealers that takes care of marketing their voiles and bottomweight division. The company also has their presence in the Swiss, Middle-East, and Sri Lankan markets to which they cater fine two ply plain as well as fancy cotton voiles for Guthras and Emmas (head gears for men), Thobes (a product similar to Indian Sarees for women) and the Rubia Voile.The company has introduced some unique and differentiated products such as PU coated, slubby, sulphur-dyed, yarn-dyed, blotch printing, pigment dyeing, double dyeing like reactive base with pigment topping and combinations weaves, etc.The company has four business divisions namely, Arvind Intex (with both ring and open end yarn manufacturing under one roof), Arvind Cotspin (manufacturing 100% cotton yarn and double yarn in a wide range of counts and varieties), Ankur Textiles (manufacturing of Voiles) and Arvind Polycot.Arvind Products Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. Four companies namely, Ankur Textiles, Arvind Polycot, Arvind Intex and Arvind Cotspin were amalgamated with the company. In this, Arvind Cotspin was promoted by Arvind while the business of other three was acquired by Arvind from Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) by paying off their liabilities.In April 1, 1999, the company commissioned new facility for the manufacture of Bottom Weight (Gabardine) at Santej. During the year 2001-02, the company expanded the capacity of Looms from 298 Nos to 301 Nos. During the year 2002-03, they increased the production capacity of Spindles by 3,828 Nos to 75,428 Nos. During the year 2004-05, the company expanded the capacity of rotors and spindles by 60 Nos to 75,428 Nos. During the year 2005-06, the company added up additional weaving capacities, including high speed looms and dobby looms to balance the process house, with new Diamond Emerising and Carbon Emerising mechanical finishing machine, to give a much more soft and sophisticated hand feel of the product. They expanded the capacity of Looms by 1 Nos to 302 Nos.During the year 2006-07, the company reorganized the management structure so as to create synergies with Denim business of Arvind Mills Ltd. The expanded the capacity of Looms by 5 Nos to 307 Nos. During the year 2007-08, they expanded the capacity of Looms from 307 Nos to 336 Nos. During the year 2008-09, they further expanded the capacity of Looms by 1 Nos to 337 Nos.During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Spindles & Rotors from 75,488 Nos to 97,712 Nos. The capacity utilization increased and volume went up from 13.3 million meters in previous year to 16.8 million meters in the current year.The company has started various new initiatives to mitigate the margin pressure. The Company has been able to successfully produce the Fire retardant fabric and have invested aggressively in the best technology so as to produce the International standard Fire retardant fabric. The company is also increasing presence in the retail market through aggressive marketing in suiting segment which holds a huge potential of tapping the Indian market and in turn improve order visibility.