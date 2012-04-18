iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Products Ltd merged Balance Sheet

7.42
(0.95%)
Apr 18, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind Products Ltd merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

80.96

80.96

80.96

Preference Capital

60.13

60.13

60.13

Reserves

-61.36

-61.77

-65.84

Net Worth

79.73

79.32

75.25

Minority Interest

Debt

169.48

195.89

219.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

12.1

Total Liabilities

249.21

275.21

306.99

Fixed Assets

229.19

240.67

268.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

22.36

22.36

0.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-16.55

7.74

36.72

Inventories

181.35

135.53

107.4

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

51.14

37.12

24.23

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

41.79

36.79

35.39

Sundry Creditors

-285.8

-196.36

-125.98

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.02

-5.33

-4.32

Cash

14.21

4.44

1.42

Total Assets

249.21

275.21

306.99

