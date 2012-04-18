Arvind Products Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
80.96
80.96
80.96
Preference Capital
60.13
60.13
60.13
Reserves
-61.36
-61.77
-65.84
Net Worth
79.73
79.32
75.25
Minority Interest
Debt
169.48
195.89
219.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
12.1
Total Liabilities
249.21
275.21
306.99
Fixed Assets
229.19
240.67
268.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.36
22.36
0.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.55
7.74
36.72
Inventories
181.35
135.53
107.4
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
51.14
37.12
24.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
41.79
36.79
35.39
Sundry Creditors
-285.8
-196.36
-125.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.02
-5.33
-4.32
Cash
14.21
4.44
1.42
Total Assets
249.21
275.21
306.99
