To the Members of Arvind Remedies Limited

Report on the Stand alone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Arvind Remedies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2015, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards referred specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there-under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

6. The Company has destroyed pharmaceutical raw material, stock-in-process and finished goods of value Rs. 19729.67 lakhs during the period under audit under self certification and no external agencies including Drug Control Authorities, Central Excise and Pollution Control Board were involved in the process. We have been informed that there was strike by employees between third week of December 2014 to second week of February 2015.

7. During the period under audit, the company has accounted for return for assets of capital expenditure as (part financed by the Banks by way of Term Loan) is set out below. Also, confirmations from the equipment vendors acknowledging receipt of the returned items were not available.

PARTICULARS AMOUNT IN RS. LAKHS Assets held under Fixed Assets – capitalized in FY 2013-14 gross block value 4348.83 Held under "Capital Expenditure on New Projects (Pending Allocation) " 5965.61 Total amount of capital assets returned to the supplier 10314.44

8. Letters seeking confirmation of balances were sent to various Debtors aggregating toRs. 477,49.64 lakhs representing substantial portion of total receivables. o Replies confirming dues to the Company we received for Rs.381,59.12 lakhs and We have not received replies for the balance. Also, we observe that Sales and Purchase transactions have been carried out with the same business entities and the receivables and payables thereon are set off against each other with minimum bank/cash transactions. And, we observe that in several debtors accounts (including state owned Enterprises) the receivables are netted with transfers entries to other parties or accounts.

9. For the Financial year 2013-14, the tax liability has been reported on book profit of Rs. 1847.51 lakhs as against Rs. 8639.43 lakhs, though tax provisioning in accounts was made for book profit of Rs.8639.43 lakhs.

10. In the absence of audited financial statement of the Companys subsidiary Arvind Remedies Inc, USA and Arvind Remedies LLC, USA we are unable to provide for diminution in the value of investments, should in case such subsidiary company has incurred losses. Consequently, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments to these amounts were necessary.

Disclaimer of Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, consequent to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for our Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we are unable to state whether the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 30th June 2015, and its Profit& Loss and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Other Matters

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph above and other transactional accounts including Statutory dues and credits thereon and related accounts, in our opinion books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2013 except in respect of the following matters;

i. There has been change in the manner of charging depreciation as necessitated by Companies Act, 2013 under Schedule II under straight line basis to amortize the asset value over its useful economic life.

ii. The company has provided for Leave Encashment and Gratuity payable on adhoc basis which is not in compliance with Accounting Standard 15 of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

iii. Though the Company operates in trading and manufacturing segments, segmental reporting is done on geographical lines and not on operational lines.

iv. Consolidated financial statement has not been prepared since no audited financial statements were available for its Subsidiary companies.

v. The company has submitted interim financial reports to the Stock Exchanges till Q.E 31st December 2014. It is observed that though accounting for return of capital assets of Rs. 10314.44 lakhs have been accounted from April 2014 to December 2014, the same has not featured in Limited Review for the quarter ended 30th June 2014 and 30th September 2014.

vi. The assets other than Fixed Assets which are depreciated, Inventories which was written off substantially during the period all other both current and non-current assets are reported as carried in the books of accounts and no provision has been made for any irrecoverable as may be necessary.

vii. No provision for any contingent liability including the consequential Income Tax liability as mentioned in paragraph 4 of Disclaimer of Opinion, as may arise have been reported.

d) The matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on June 30, 2015,and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on June 30, 2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph above.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:.

i. The Company has not disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

ii. As informed to us the Company is not required to make any provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts since there is no long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Vivekanandan Associates

Chartered Accountants (FRN : 005268S)

R. Lakshminarayanan (Mem No. 204045)

Partner

Chennai 7th March 2016

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of the Company for the period ended on 30th June 2015. We report that:

(i) (a) the company is maintaining records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) we were informed that these fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) (a) we were informed that physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management;

(b) the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management needs to be strengthened in order to be reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) the company is maintaining records of inventory and the material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act.

(iv) the internal control system in practice is not commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services.

(v) the company has not accepted any deposits and compliance requirements related to relevant statues is not applicable.

(vi) the Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records as specified by the under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the same has not been maintained.

(vii) (a) the company was not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable is indicated below.

Employees Provident Fund – Rs.55.00 lakhs

Employees State Insurance-Rs. 5.87 lakhs

Income tax – Direct payable by the company–1576.98 lakhs

Dividend Tax payable – Rs. 92.62 lakhs

Income Tax- In respect of Tax deduction at source- Rs.18.79 lakhs

Sales Tax& VAT-97.24 lakhs, excluding tax liability as may arise consequent to stock destroyed (as mentioned in paragraph 1 of of Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion) the VAT credit in respect of which were availed by the company.

Service Tax -

Excise duty– 9.22 lakhs

Professional tax–Rs. 3.73 lakhs (excluding Companys contribution)

(b) Apart from the above, we have been informed that there has been no instances dues of income tax or sales tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(c ) the amount required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made thereunder has been transferred to such fund within time.

(viii) the accumulated losses at the end of the financial year has completely eroded the net worth of the company and the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 29581.47 lakhs during the period under audit. However, no cash losses have been reported in the immediately preceding financial year;

(ix) the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks and the period and amount of default is reported below and few banks have issued notice under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002;

BANK TOTAL DUES AS ON 30TH JUNE 2015 Allahabad Bank 14,777.96 Punjab National Bank 7,749.16 Corporation Bank 7,320.11 Idbi Bank Ltd 5,107.80 Indian Overseas Bank 1,094.42 KarurVysya Bank Ltd 5,419.89 Punjab National Bank 6,979.04 State Bank Of India 3,966.61 United Bank Of India 11,153.63

(x) we have been informed that the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

(xi) the term loans were not applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained in respect of assets acquisition made in financial year 2013-14. The assets which were part financed by bank were returned to the vendors and the amount receivable from such vendors is appropriated against such parties ledger account balances and have not been repaid to the bank on return of the assets.

(xii) As informed to us there has been no fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the period. As mandated by Punjab National Bank, being the leader of the consortium of lenders Forensic Audit of the Company was carried out by a firm of Chartered Accountants.

For Vivekanandan Associates

Chartered Accountants (FRN : 005268S)

R. Lakshminarayanan (Mem No. 204045)

Partner

Chennai 7th March 2016