Arvind Remedies Ltd Share Price

4.65
(-4.12%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Arvind Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.7

Prev. Close

4.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

4.7

Day's Low

4.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-27.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arvind Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 96.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arvind Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

68.13

68.13

64.39

48.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-110.41

211.34

129.87

94.86

Net Worth

-42.28

279.47

194.26

143.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

787.06

911.1

664.26

436.62

yoy growth (%)

-13.61

37.16

52.13

20.43

Raw materials

-790.06

-683.61

-497.08

-347.14

As % of sales

100.38

75.03

74.83

79.5

Employee costs

-15.98

-17.41

-13.44

-9.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-137.82

86.39

62.55

37.21

Depreciation

-29.46

-13.9

-12.58

-3.23

Tax paid

5.23

-27.49

-21.93

-17.8

Working capital

-54.91

173.49

115.59

47.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.61

37.16

52.13

20.43

Op profit growth

-124.38

32.3

97.29

64.34

EBIT growth

-140.82

34.3

87.47

65.81

Net profit growth

-643.37

45

109.25

14.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

961.28

704.35

467.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

961.28

704.35

467.07

Other Operating Income

1.39

1.75

0.64

Other Income

0.54

0.77

0.57

Arvind Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arvind Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

B Arvind Shah

Whole-time Director

Chandra Ravindran

Company Secretary

P R Krishnan

Director

Madhav Yadav

Additional Director

Timothy Allen

Additional Director

M Vasudevan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arvind Remedies Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Arvind Kumar Shah, C M K Reddy, Chhotalal and Chandra Ravindran Arvind Remedies (ARL) was incorporated in Jun.88 as a private limited company which was later converted into a public limited company in Apr.95.ARL is engaged mainly formulation of Capsules and tablets. It manufactures over 80 products in various segments like ethical, generic and exports, besides institutions in the south. In 1999-2000, the company built up its own manufacturing facility at an expanded capacity of Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, Orals, Ointments, Ayurvedic preparations at Kakkalur, Thiruvallur Dist. under the state-of-the-art technology which is fully operational.In Nov.00, the company came out with a offering to existing shareholders through a rights issue of 14,86,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 90 per share in the ratio of one equity share held for every four shares held.The company entered into an agreement into Bal Pharma Ltd Bangalore for manufacturing products of Bal Pharma Ltd. The company has decided to have a centralised distribution centre, for which it it going use already allotted 3 acres plot,which was allotted by SIDCO. The plans have been drawn to start the civil works and the proposed construction activities are scheduled to be completed in December,2002.
