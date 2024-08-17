Summary

Promoted by Arvind Kumar Shah, C M K Reddy, Chhotalal and Chandra Ravindran Arvind Remedies (ARL) was incorporated in Jun.88 as a private limited company which was later converted into a public limited company in Apr.95.ARL is engaged mainly formulation of Capsules and tablets. It manufactures over 80 products in various segments like ethical, generic and exports, besides institutions in the south. In 1999-2000, the company built up its own manufacturing facility at an expanded capacity of Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, Orals, Ointments, Ayurvedic preparations at Kakkalur, Thiruvallur Dist. under the state-of-the-art technology which is fully operational.In Nov.00, the company came out with a offering to existing shareholders through a rights issue of 14,86,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 90 per share in the ratio of one equity share held for every four shares held.The company entered into an agreement into Bal Pharma Ltd Bangalore for manufacturing products of Bal Pharma Ltd. The company has decided to have a centralised distribution centre, for which it it going use already allotted 3 acres plot,which was allotted by SIDCO. The plans have been drawn to start the civil works and the proposed construction activities are scheduled to be completed in December,2002.

