SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4.7
Prev. Close₹4.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹4.7
Day's Low₹4.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-27.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
68.13
68.13
64.39
48.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-110.41
211.34
129.87
94.86
Net Worth
-42.28
279.47
194.26
143.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
787.06
911.1
664.26
436.62
yoy growth (%)
-13.61
37.16
52.13
20.43
Raw materials
-790.06
-683.61
-497.08
-347.14
As % of sales
100.38
75.03
74.83
79.5
Employee costs
-15.98
-17.41
-13.44
-9.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-137.82
86.39
62.55
37.21
Depreciation
-29.46
-13.9
-12.58
-3.23
Tax paid
5.23
-27.49
-21.93
-17.8
Working capital
-54.91
173.49
115.59
47.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.61
37.16
52.13
20.43
Op profit growth
-124.38
32.3
97.29
64.34
EBIT growth
-140.82
34.3
87.47
65.81
Net profit growth
-643.37
45
109.25
14.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
961.28
704.35
467.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
961.28
704.35
467.07
Other Operating Income
1.39
1.75
0.64
Other Income
0.54
0.77
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
B Arvind Shah
Whole-time Director
Chandra Ravindran
Company Secretary
P R Krishnan
Director
Madhav Yadav
Additional Director
Timothy Allen
Additional Director
M Vasudevan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arvind Remedies Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Arvind Kumar Shah, C M K Reddy, Chhotalal and Chandra Ravindran Arvind Remedies (ARL) was incorporated in Jun.88 as a private limited company which was later converted into a public limited company in Apr.95.ARL is engaged mainly formulation of Capsules and tablets. It manufactures over 80 products in various segments like ethical, generic and exports, besides institutions in the south. In 1999-2000, the company built up its own manufacturing facility at an expanded capacity of Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, Orals, Ointments, Ayurvedic preparations at Kakkalur, Thiruvallur Dist. under the state-of-the-art technology which is fully operational.In Nov.00, the company came out with a offering to existing shareholders through a rights issue of 14,86,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 90 per share in the ratio of one equity share held for every four shares held.The company entered into an agreement into Bal Pharma Ltd Bangalore for manufacturing products of Bal Pharma Ltd. The company has decided to have a centralised distribution centre, for which it it going use already allotted 3 acres plot,which was allotted by SIDCO. The plans have been drawn to start the civil works and the proposed construction activities are scheduled to be completed in December,2002.
Read More
