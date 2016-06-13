Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
787.06
911.1
664.26
436.62
yoy growth (%)
-13.61
37.16
52.13
20.43
Raw materials
-790.06
-683.61
-497.08
-347.14
As % of sales
100.38
75.03
74.83
79.5
Employee costs
-15.98
-17.41
-13.44
-9.08
As % of sales
2.03
1.91
2.02
2.07
Other costs
-24.17
-33.14
-19.99
-12.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.07
3.63
3.01
2.88
Operating profit
-43.15
176.93
133.73
67.78
OPM
-5.48
19.42
20.13
15.52
Depreciation
-29.46
-13.9
-12.58
-3.23
Interest expense
-71.06
-77.1
-59.18
-27.72
Other income
5.86
0.46
0.59
0.38
Profit before tax
-137.82
86.39
62.55
37.21
Taxes
5.23
-27.49
-21.93
-17.8
Tax rate
-3.8
-31.82
-35.06
-47.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-132.58
58.89
40.61
19.4
Exceptional items
-187.45
0
0
0
Net profit
-320.03
58.89
40.61
19.4
yoy growth (%)
-643.37
45
109.25
14.83
NPM
-40.66
6.46
6.11
4.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.