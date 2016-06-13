iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arvind Remedies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.65
(-4.12%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind Remedies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

787.06

911.1

664.26

436.62

yoy growth (%)

-13.61

37.16

52.13

20.43

Raw materials

-790.06

-683.61

-497.08

-347.14

As % of sales

100.38

75.03

74.83

79.5

Employee costs

-15.98

-17.41

-13.44

-9.08

As % of sales

2.03

1.91

2.02

2.07

Other costs

-24.17

-33.14

-19.99

-12.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.07

3.63

3.01

2.88

Operating profit

-43.15

176.93

133.73

67.78

OPM

-5.48

19.42

20.13

15.52

Depreciation

-29.46

-13.9

-12.58

-3.23

Interest expense

-71.06

-77.1

-59.18

-27.72

Other income

5.86

0.46

0.59

0.38

Profit before tax

-137.82

86.39

62.55

37.21

Taxes

5.23

-27.49

-21.93

-17.8

Tax rate

-3.8

-31.82

-35.06

-47.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-132.58

58.89

40.61

19.4

Exceptional items

-187.45

0

0

0

Net profit

-320.03

58.89

40.61

19.4

yoy growth (%)

-643.37

45

109.25

14.83

NPM

-40.66

6.46

6.11

4.44

Arvind Remedies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind Remedies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.