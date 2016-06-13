Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.33
50.96
29
Op profit growth
29.08
93.8
75.75
EBIT growth
30.6
85.32
76.77
Net profit growth
34.81
107.88
23.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.83
19.89
15.49
11.37
EBIT margin
17.4
18.16
14.8
10.8
Net profit margin
6.07
6.14
4.46
4.66
RoCE
19.33
19.7
16.09
RoNW
6.07
6.33
3.92
RoA
1.68
1.66
1.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.72
9.16
0.44
0.34
Dividend per share
0.8
1
0.07
0.07
Cash EPS
6.47
6.3
0.35
0.3
Book value per share
41.54
41.09
2.99
2.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.94
3.36
51.81
68.23
P/CEPS
6.65
4.88
64.57
77.29
P/B
1.03
0.74
7.62
9.2
EV/EBIDTA
5.1
4.62
6.27
6.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
10.9
12.9
18.83
15.02
Tax payout
-32.21
-33.87
-46.11
-25.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.46
115.33
125.65
Inventory days
61.55
55.42
57.16
Creditor days
-38.33
-34.79
-37.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.13
-2.12
-2.39
-2.38
Net debt / equity
2.24
2.54
2.41
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
3.5
3.59
4.8
4.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75
-74.68
-79.02
-84.14
Employee costs
-2.1
-2.21
-2.26
-1.83
Other costs
-4.04
-3.2
-3.2
-2.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.