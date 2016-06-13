Arvind Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-137.82
86.39
62.55
37.21
Depreciation
-29.46
-13.9
-12.58
-3.23
Tax paid
5.23
-27.49
-21.93
-17.8
Working capital
-54.91
173.49
115.59
47.78
Other operating items
Operating
-216.95
218.48
143.61
63.95
Capital expenditure
-42.81
112.31
19.72
200.1
Free cash flow
-259.76
330.79
163.33
264.05
Equity raised
420.96
323.82
205.09
152.21
Investing
-2.55
3.48
0
2.55
Financing
145.06
102.9
163.96
178.34
Dividends paid
0
5.45
4.82
3.38
Net in cash
303.71
766.44
537.21
600.53
