Arvind Remedies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.65
(-4.12%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Arvind Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-137.82

86.39

62.55

37.21

Depreciation

-29.46

-13.9

-12.58

-3.23

Tax paid

5.23

-27.49

-21.93

-17.8

Working capital

-54.91

173.49

115.59

47.78

Other operating items

Operating

-216.95

218.48

143.61

63.95

Capital expenditure

-42.81

112.31

19.72

200.1

Free cash flow

-259.76

330.79

163.33

264.05

Equity raised

420.96

323.82

205.09

152.21

Investing

-2.55

3.48

0

2.55

Financing

145.06

102.9

163.96

178.34

Dividends paid

0

5.45

4.82

3.38

Net in cash

303.71

766.44

537.21

600.53

