Arvind Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
68.13
68.13
64.39
48.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-110.41
211.34
129.87
94.86
Net Worth
-42.28
279.47
194.26
143.09
Minority Interest
Debt
749.53
622.81
519.91
361.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.19
41.33
31.89
22.32
Total Liabilities
743.44
943.61
746.06
527.34
Fixed Assets
275.31
415.89
287.81
291.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.48
6.03
2.55
2.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.8
0.7
0.55
0.37
Networking Capital
460.59
515.48
431.46
211.44
Inventories
7.36
194.44
121.13
87.72
Inventory Days
3.41
77.89
66.55
73.32
Sundry Debtors
477.5
332.9
241.53
169.88
Debtor Days
221.43
133.36
132.71
142.01
Other Current Assets
16.85
136.82
165.05
29.7
Sundry Creditors
-8.15
-103.5
-62.92
-29.14
Creditor Days
3.77
41.46
34.57
24.35
Other Current Liabilities
-32.97
-45.18
-33.33
-46.72
Cash
3.26
5.51
23.7
21.95
Total Assets
743.44
943.61
746.07
527.34
