Ascent Exim India Ltd Summary

Ascent Exim (India) Limited engages in the trade and export of agri products. It distributes cocoa butter equivalent. The company also involves in the trade of shares. Ascent Exim (India) Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Ascent Exim (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Aleem Finance Investments Pvt.Ltd. on 18 March, 1994. The name of the company was changed from Aleem Finance Investments Pvt.Ltd. to Ascent Capital & Finance (India) Ltd. In 2001, the name of the company was changed to Ascent Exim (India) Limited.