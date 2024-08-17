iifl-logo-icon 1
Ascent Exim India Ltd Share Price

1.75
(-3.85%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Ascent Exim India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.73

Prev. Close

1.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.75

Day's Low

1.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ascent Exim India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ascent Exim (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ascent Exim (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.17%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 97.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ascent Exim India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Oct-2011Oct-2010

Equity Capital

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-1.45

-1.4

Net Worth

1.55

1.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Oct-2012Oct-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Oct-2011

Profit before tax

-0.05

Depreciation

-0.02

Tax paid

0

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarOct-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Ascent Exim India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ascent Exim India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ishwar Chand Jain

Director

Purshottam Banspal

Director

B P Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ascent Exim India Ltd

Summary

Ascent Exim (India) Limited engages in the trade and export of agri products. It distributes cocoa butter equivalent. The company also involves in the trade of shares. Ascent Exim (India) Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Ascent Exim (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Aleem Finance Investments Pvt.Ltd. on 18 March, 1994. The name of the company was changed from Aleem Finance Investments Pvt.Ltd. to Ascent Capital & Finance (India) Ltd. In 2001, the name of the company was changed to Ascent Exim (India) Limited.
