SectorTrading
Open₹1.73
Prev. Close₹1.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.75
Day's Low₹1.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Oct-2011
|Oct-2010
Equity Capital
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-1.45
-1.4
Net Worth
1.55
1.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Oct-2012
|Oct-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Oct-2011
Profit before tax
-0.05
Depreciation
-0.02
Tax paid
0
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Oct-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ishwar Chand Jain
Director
Purshottam Banspal
Director
B P Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ascent Exim (India) Limited engages in the trade and export of agri products. It distributes cocoa butter equivalent. The company also involves in the trade of shares. Ascent Exim (India) Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Ascent Exim (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Aleem Finance Investments Pvt.Ltd. on 18 March, 1994. The name of the company was changed from Aleem Finance Investments Pvt.Ltd. to Ascent Capital & Finance (India) Ltd. In 2001, the name of the company was changed to Ascent Exim (India) Limited.
