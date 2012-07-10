iifl-logo-icon 1
Ascent Exim India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.75
(-3.85%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Oct-2011Oct-2010

Equity Capital

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

-1.45

-1.4

Net Worth

1.55

1.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.04

Total Liabilities

1.59

1.64

Fixed Assets

0.19

0.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

1.37

1.41

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.45

1.48

Sundry Creditors

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.07

Cash

0.03

0.02

Total Assets

1.59

1.64

