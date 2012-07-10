Ascent Exim India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Oct-2011
|Oct-2010
Equity Capital
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
-1.45
-1.4
Net Worth
1.55
1.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
Total Liabilities
1.59
1.64
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
1.37
1.41
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.45
1.48
Sundry Creditors
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.07
Cash
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
1.59
1.64
