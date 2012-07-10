Ascent Exim India Ltd Management Discussions

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS, CONCERNS AND OUTLOOK:

The Company is engaged in Trading activities and also Import and Export of merchandises. As the focus of the Company was more in Import and Export and due to rising costs, the demand for items has gone down. The Company is discussing marketing of its products in many countries and is hopeful of materializing the new orders there.

EXPORTS:

Considered as main thrust area of growth as the Companys brands are gaining acceptability in major markets.

PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

Performance of the Company was not as expected because of depressed market conditions and competitive market.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Internal Control Systems are designed to ensure the reliability of financial and other record and accountability of executive action to the managements authorization. The Statutory Auditors have evaluated the system of internal controls of the Company and have reported that the same are adequate and commensurate with-the size of the Company and nature of its business.

The internal control systems are reviewed by the top Management and by the Audit Committee of the Board and proper follow up action is ensured wherever required.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations," estimates or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic supply and demand conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in Government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other incidental factors. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis, of any subsequent developments, events or information.