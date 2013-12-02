To,

The Members,

Report on the Financial Statements:

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Asian Films Production and Distribution Ltd. which comprise the Balance Sheet as at September 30, 2013 and statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

2. Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the company in accordance with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956, this responsibility includes the design implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements .whether due to fraud and error.

Auditors Responsibility:

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards require that we comply with the ethical requirements plan and perform the audit to obtained reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgments, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatements of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement.

4. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion:

5. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at September 30, 2013;

(b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profits loss for the year ended on that date;

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.

2. As required by section 227 (3) of the act, we report that:

(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by law, have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of these books;

(iii) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and cash flow statements comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 except;

AS-6 being Depreciation Accounting as depreciation has not been provided on all the assets except Computer:

In the view of the Management, No Provision is required to be made for Depreciation on fixed assets except Depreciation on Computer. The effect of which cannot be quantified, to that extent Profit for they ear and balance in Profit & loss account is overstated.

(v) On the basis of written representation received from the Directors as on September 30, 2013 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on September 30, 2013 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 274 (1)(g) of the Companies Act, 1956.

For: Agrawal Jain & Gupta

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 013538C

CA Narayan Swami

Partner

M.No-409759

Date: 02.12.2013

Place: Mumbai.

ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT:

(Referred to our report to the members of Asian Films Production and Distribution Ltd. of even date)

(i)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion, is considered reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

(c) The Company has not disposed off a substantial part of fixed assets during the year, and accordingly, going concern is not affected.

(ii) The Company has a policy of treating motion pictures under production as inventory till the date of release/agreement whichever is earlier. Consequently, there is no tangible inventory carried by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 4(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loan, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, Paragraph 4(iii) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Companys internal control procedures for the purchase of inventory and for the sale of goods and services needs to be further strengthened so as to be commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. In respect of purchase of fixed assets, the Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weakness in internal control system.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that need to be been entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 58A, 58AA and any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under are applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 4(vi) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) The Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(viii) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of the activities of the Company. Accordingly the provisions of Paragraph 4(viii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities during the year. There are no outstanding Statutory dues except above as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, income-tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(x) After considering the effect of quantified qualification, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the accumulated losses of the Company at the end of the financial year does not exceed fifty percent of its net worth. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) In our opinion, and on the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given.

(xii) In our opinion, and on the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Accordingly the provisions of Paragraph 4(xii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 4(xiii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) The Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 4(xiv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given guarantee to the Company as reflected in Note no 3 to Schedule S.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us that the company had not raised any term loan.

(xvii) On the basis of an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short-term basis, which have been used for long-term purposes.

(xviii) The Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to the parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 4(xviii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) The Company has not issued any debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Paragraph 4(xix) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xx) During the year the Company has partly restructured the Bank loan by issuing Fully Convertible Warrants as stated in Notes.

(xxi) To the best of our knowledge and belief, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there have been no cases of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year.

For Agrawal Jain & Gupta

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 013538C

CA Narayan Swami

Partner

M.No-409759

Place: Mumbai,

Date: 02 Dec. 2013.