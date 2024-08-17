iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd Share Price

2.4
(-4.76%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

2.64

Prev. Close

2.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

2.64

Day's Low

2.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 99.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Sep-2010

Equity Capital

13.21

13.21

13.27

13.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.08

6.14

6.22

6.26

Net Worth

19.29

19.35

19.49

19.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

0

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.07

0.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

2.41

13.38

EBIT growth

2.18

138.52

Net profit growth

-19.56

105.01

No Record Found

Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Neha Londhe

Director

Anurag Prasad

Director

Manoj Kumar Dubey

Director

Rakesh Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1995,Asian Films Production & Distribution is engaged in developing software for the media industry. Earlier known as KC Bokadia Films, it got its present name on 23 March 2007.
