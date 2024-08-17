Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹2.64
Prev. Close₹2.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹2.64
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
13.21
13.21
13.27
13.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.08
6.14
6.22
6.26
Net Worth
19.29
19.35
19.49
19.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
0
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.07
0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
Op profit growth
2.41
13.38
EBIT growth
2.18
138.52
Net profit growth
-19.56
105.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Neha Londhe
Director
Anurag Prasad
Director
Manoj Kumar Dubey
Director
Rakesh Kumar Sharma
Reports by Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1995,Asian Films Production & Distribution is engaged in developing software for the media industry. Earlier known as KC Bokadia Films, it got its present name on 23 March 2007.
Read More
