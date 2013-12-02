Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Eighteenth Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 30th September, 2013 and also in highlighting the performance of the Company in the previous year along with the scope of the profit generating capacity of the Company in the years to come.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

The working results of the company for the year are furnished as follows:

Particulars Year ended 2012-2013 Year ended 2011-2012 Net Profit/(Loss) (7,25,730) (7,23,955) Less: Depreciation 62,004 62,004 Profit/(Loss) before Taxation (6,63,726) (6,61,951) Less: Provision for Taxation - - Less: Deferred Tax - (1,63,203) Profit/(Loss) After Tax (6,63,726) (8,25,154) Add: Provision written back - - Balance Transfer last year (12,26,102) (4,00,952) Balance Carried Forward (18,89,832) (12,26,106)

OVERALL PERFORMANCE:

The Company in the year under consideration has survived the competition and managed to maintain and perform its business activities. The Company has consolidated its business activities in order to remove those which were having a negative impact on the Turnover of the Company. The companys portfolio of activities includes those activities wherein Company has emerged as a competitive organization and wherein Company can integrate its Business.

During the Financial Year under consideration i.e. 2012-2013, the Company has incurred a loss/profit before tax of Rs.(8,25,154).

DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve the resources of the Company, the board has not recommended any dividend to the members this year.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public in accordance with Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.

AUDITORS:

M/s Agarwal Jain & Gupta, Chartered Accoutants, Jaipur and auditors of the Company retires as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the conclusion of the ensuring Annual General Meeting. Statutory Auditors have confirmed their eligibility and willingness to accept the office on re-appointment. The necessary resolution seeking your approval for re-appointment of Statutory Auditor has been incorporated in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

NOTES ON ACCOUNTS:

With reference to the point no. 4(iv) of the Auditors Report we would like to state that: For qualification of Auditor of the Company on AS -6 few assets of the Company are not actually use in the operations of the Company and Company have also received advances against such assets and are likely to be disposed off in the next year.

For qualification of Auditor of the Company on AS-15: There is no any employee on whom Gratuity Act is applicable so, provision for gratuity is not required.

EMPLOYEES:

There are no employees who are in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit specified under Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Particular of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended.

CONSERVATION OF, ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Consumption of Energy & Technology absorption:

The details as required under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 in respect of conservations of energy, technology absorption are not applicable.

Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo:

(Amount in Rupees) Particulars Year 2012-2013 Foreign Exchange Earnings NIL Foreign Exchange Outgoings NIL

DIRECTORATE:

During the year under review Mr. Anurag Prasad and Ms. Neha Londhe retire by rotation as Director of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers themselves for re-appointment. During the year Mr. Manoj Kumar Dubey and Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma was appointed as additional directors of the company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Clause 49 of the listing agreement with the Stock Exchange, the Corporate Governance Report along with Certificate by the Practicing Company Secretary on its compliance, Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms a part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, the Directors of the company hereby state and confirm that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures:

2. The Company has selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of loss/profit of the Company for the period under review;

3. The Company has taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

4. The accountants for the year ended 30th September, 2013 are prepared on a "Going Concern Basis".

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Board places on record the appreciation of the sincere and devoted services rendered by all the employees and the continued support and confidence of the Shareholders. The Board also expresses their sincere thanks to the banks and all other well wishers for their timely support.