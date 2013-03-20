Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
0
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
67.35
Other costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
123.62
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
OPM
0
0
-90.97
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.06
-0.04
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0
24.65
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
-0.08
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
-0.08
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-19.56
105.01
NPM
0
0
-71.55
