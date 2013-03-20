iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.4
(-4.76%)
Mar 20, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

0

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

67.35

Other costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

123.62

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

OPM

0

0

-90.97

Depreciation

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.03

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.06

-0.04

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0

24.65

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

-0.08

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

-0.08

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-19.56

105.01

NPM

0

0

-71.55

