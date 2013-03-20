Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
|Sep-2010
Equity Capital
13.21
13.21
13.27
13.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.08
6.14
6.22
6.26
Net Worth
19.29
19.35
19.49
19.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.01
0.01
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.29
19.36
19.5
19.7
Fixed Assets
26.51
26.51
26.52
26.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.48
5.48
5.48
5.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0
Networking Capital
-12.73
-12.63
-12.52
-12.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.99
1.05
1.09
1.13
Debtor Days
0
0
7,072.88
Other Current Assets
13.94
14.03
14.02
14.17
Sundry Creditors
-27.15
-27.21
-27.62
-27.62
Creditor Days
0
0
1,79,223.11
Other Current Liabilities
-0.51
-0.5
0
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
19.27
19.37
19.51
19.7
