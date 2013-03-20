iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Films Production & Distribution Ltd Balance Sheet

Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011Sep-2010

Equity Capital

13.21

13.21

13.27

13.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.08

6.14

6.22

6.26

Net Worth

19.29

19.35

19.49

19.47

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.01

0.01

0.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.29

19.36

19.5

19.7

Fixed Assets

26.51

26.51

26.52

26.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.48

5.48

5.48

5.48

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

0

Networking Capital

-12.73

-12.63

-12.52

-12.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.99

1.05

1.09

1.13

Debtor Days

0

0

7,072.88

Other Current Assets

13.94

14.03

14.02

14.17

Sundry Creditors

-27.15

-27.21

-27.62

-27.62

Creditor Days

0

0

1,79,223.11

Other Current Liabilities

-0.51

-0.5

0

0

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

19.27

19.37

19.51

19.7

No Record Found

