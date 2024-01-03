TO THE MEMBERS OF

Asian Vegpro Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Asian Vegpro Industries Limited(the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the standalone Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015,as amended, ("IndAS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2022, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. We draw attention to Note 11 for Other Current Assets which include Interest Free amounts given to directors of Rs 32.82 Lakhs during the year, in the nature of loans and are prejudicial to the interests of the company. These loans granted remain outstanding as on 31st March 2022.

2. We draw attention to Note 21 for Other Expenses whereby travelling expenses of Rs 3.05 lakhs and repairs and maintenance expenses of Rs 6.05 lakhs are based on the details provided by the Directors. We are unable to comment on the correctness of expenses claimed as no supporting vouchers were made available to us.

3. We draw attention to Note 21 for Other Expenses whereby an amount of Rs 1.25 Lakhs has been written off which pertains to previous years and are no longer realizable.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143( 10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the lCAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report I hereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board s Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Chairmans report Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our respect to other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of the other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys standalone financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a \\ hole arc tree from material misstatement, \\ hcther due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement w hen it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably he expected to in lucnce the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. I he risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than lor one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal standalone financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i)ol the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate interna financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use o the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable. from the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are theretore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we e that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) Since the Companys turnover as per last audited financial statements is less than Rs 50 Crores and its borrowings from banks and financial institutions at any time during the year is less than Rs 25 Crores, the Company is exempted from getting an audit opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls vide notification dated June 13, 2017 III(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to he transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2022.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other pcrson(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company "Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

(b) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the notes to accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(c) as provide under (a) &(b) above contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act we give in "Annexurc B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For M. B. Agrawal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No.l00137W)

Leena Agrawal

Partner

Membership No.061362)

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30,h May, 2022

UD1N: 22061362AJXJCM62U

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulators Requirements section of our report to the Members of Asian Vegpro Industries Limited of even date t

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, we report the following:

i. a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing ftill particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Capital work- in- progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and

Equipment and Capital work- in-progress in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings (other than the properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the company) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress are held in the name of the company as at balance sheet date.

No pledge has been created on Immovable properties of land & buildings based on the confirmation received from the management

d. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not revalued any of its Property Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company does not have any inventory during the year and hence reporting under clause ii (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable

iii. The Company has provided loans during the year and the outstanding balance of loans as at March 31, 2022 are given below:

B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date respect of above cases*

The company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year.

The above loans granted by the company have been given without specifying any repayment terms and are Interest Tree. Accordingly in our opinion these loans given by the company to are prejudicial to the interests of the company

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable. The Company has given amounts to its Directors of Rs. 32.82 Lakhs in the nature of loans which arc Interest Free and arc prejudicial to the interests of the company

v. According to the information provided to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from public as defined according to the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company docs not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective I July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services fax ("GST")

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities with delays on some instances. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material Statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2022 for a period more than 6 months from the date they became payable

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, there are no amounts which arc not deposited on account of any dispute. Accordingly, clause (vii)(b) is not applicable to the Company.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961 during the year.

ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayments of any loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to financial institutions, banks, and Government or debenture holders.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any lender.

c. Based on our examination of books and records of the Company, the Company has not applied for any Term Loans. Accordingly reporting under clause ix (c) is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company funds raised on short-term basis have prinia facie not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint venture or associates.

f. According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

x. a. According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xJ(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no whistle blower complaints received by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business

(b) The Company did not have an internal audit system for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

b. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

c. Accordingly to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 5.68 Lakhs in the current and the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of th Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us there is an accounting.

xi. The Company does not have any holding, subsidiary, associate, or joint venture as at year end in India. Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

