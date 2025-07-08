Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.86
10.86
10.86
10.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.05
-6.07
-6.02
-6.33
Net Worth
2.81
4.79
4.84
4.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
-0.15
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.34
0.01
0.19
0.19
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.2
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.03
0.58
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.1
0.25
0.18
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-70.31
49.07
79.52
4.33
EBIT growth
2,795.01
-94.55
9.43
-30.01
Net profit growth
-46.84
662.74
-51.21
-23.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0
0.1
0.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.1
0.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.69
0.05
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,393
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839.25
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.25
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
RAJENDRA JANARDAN AGRAWAL
Director
Shyam Sunder Agarwal
Managing Director & CEO
Subhash Mittal
Director
Shiv Ratan Agarwal
Independent Director
Vidya Sandip Gawand
Independent Director
CHANDRABHAN SINGH
Company Secretary
Kratika Sharma
Independent Women Director
Rashmi Subhash Mittal
Independent Women Director
Lalitadevi Agarwal
Todi Chambers 2 Lal Bazar St,
3rd Floor Room No 315,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: asian@yahoo.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Asian Vegpro Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.