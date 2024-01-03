Asian Vegpro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.86
10.86
10.86
10.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.05
-6.07
-6.02
-6.33
Net Worth
2.81
4.79
4.84
4.53
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.81
4.79
4.84
4.53
Fixed Assets
1.58
2.69
2.81
2.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.64
0.6
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.51
0.55
0.58
Networking Capital
0.31
0.68
0.3
0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.02
0.08
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.34
0.69
0.39
0.45
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
-0.16
-0.24
Cash
0.83
0.26
0.59
0.52
Total Assets
2.81
4.78
4.85
4.53
