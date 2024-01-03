Asian Vegpro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.34
0.01
0.19
0.19
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.2
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.03
0.58
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.1
0.25
0.18
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.28
0.7
0.17
-0.09
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.08
Free cash flow
0.28
0.7
0.17
-0.01
Equity raised
-12.66
-13.06
-12.43
-12.76
Investing
0.3
-0.53
0.26
-0.01
Financing
0
-0.19
0.22
0.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-12.07
-13.07
-11.78
-12.38
