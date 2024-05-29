To,

Board of Directors of Atcom Technologies Limited

Report on the auditof the Standalone Financial Results Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the accompanying statement of standalone financial results of Atcom Technologies Limited (‘the Company) for thequarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (‘the statement) attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

In absence of any sufficient appropriate audit evidences regarding certainty, quantum and time frame for recovery from Trade receivable, Loan to subsidiary (including interest), outcome of pending legal action initiated against debtors and legal cases/ / insolvency proceedings initiated by banks against company for recovery of loans and possession of Companys properties, transfer of banks dues in favor of ARC, other factors such as non-availability of confirmations of Trade Receivables, Trade payables, Borrowings and bank accounts, non-payment of Trade payables and other liabilities including statutory dues, non-availability of finance due to recalling of the bank finance and attachment of bank accounts by Income tax department against its dues, impact of actions and forthcoming actions that may be taken by various legal and statutory authorities due to various factors mentioned herein etc and in view of multiple uncertainties as stated above we are unable to determine the possible effect on the financial result and ability of the company to continue as a going concern.

Because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidences and Material uncertainty related to Going Concern paragraph below, it is not possible to form an opinion on the financial results due to the potential interaction of the uncertainties and their possible cumulative effect on the standalone financial results. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on the standalone financial results.

Basis of Disclaimer of Opinion

(a) The company has not translated following monetary items denominated in foreign currency as at year ended closing rate and has been carried forward at the rate as at 31st March 2015, 31st March

2016, and / or 31st March 2017, which is not in accordance with Ind-AS -21 "The Effect of changes in Foreign Exchange Rates" and accounting policy followed by the Company.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. the company has accumulated losses and its net-worth has been substantially recorded. The Company is currently under liquidation in the High Court. Further the Company has also filed a scheme of rearrangement & compromise with the NCLT. These conditions state that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The matters described under the Basis for Qualified Opinion section were determined to be key audit matters to be communicated in our audit report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Director sis responsible for the matters state din section134(5) of the CompaniesAd,2013(“theAd”)withrespedtothepreparationofthesestandalonefmandalstatementst hatgiveatrueandfairviewofthefinancialposition,financialperformance,changesinequityandcashflo wsofthe Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also include maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision soft he Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; anddesign,implementationandmaintenanceofadequateinternalfinancialcontrols,thatwereoperating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materialmisstatement,whetherduetofraudorerror.

Inpreparingthefinandalstatements,managementisresponsibleforassessingtheCompanysabilitytoc ontinueasagoingconcern,disclosing,asapplicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Ourobjectivesaretoobtainreasonableassuranceaboutwhetherthefinancialstatementsasawholeare free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

As per rule 11(g) of the Companies Rules, 2014 we report that the company has provided sufficient and appropriate evidence to verify software used to maintain audit trail records. On test check basis we state that the transactions are covered in audit trail feature

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report ,that:

a We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified asst on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “AnnexureA”

g With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11oftheCompanies(AuditandAuditors)Rules,2014,asamended,inouropinionandtotheb est of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) TheCompanyhasdisclosedtheimpactofpendinglitigationsonitsfinancialpositioninits standalone Ind AS financial statements. Refer Notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeablelosses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended

st

31March,2024.

2 With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, theCompany has

notpaidanyremunerationtoitsdirectorsduringthecurrentyear.Thereforecommentonwhetherthere munerationpaidtoanydirectorisinexcessofthelimitlaiddownundersaidsectionoftheAct has not beengiven.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount(in Rs.) Period to Which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Customs Act Custom Duty 45,80,710 2006 2007 Not paid till date

b) In Our Opinion there were undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Name of the Statute NatureofDu es Amount disputed (in lacs) Period to whichthe amount relates(F.Y.) Forum where dispute is pending Maharasht ra Value added Tax Tax & Interest .73 2011 2022 Sales Tax tribunal Central Excise Act,1944 Tax Interest & Penalty 316.98 1997-98 to 2002-03 The Commission of Central Excise - Daman