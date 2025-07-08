Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.34
15.34
15.34
15.34
Preference Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Reserves
-128.11
-127.88
-127.7
-127.59
Net Worth
-97.66
-97.43
-97.25
-97.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.03
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-21.83
-96.65
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
69.22
82.89
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.32
-0.12
-0.23
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
Tax paid
0
6.5
0
0
Working capital
1.12
1.99
1.55
-1.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-21.83
-96.65
Op profit growth
-35
154.56
233.82
-152.85
EBIT growth
-84.18
165.75
-46.73
-74.85
Net profit growth
-100.84
-5,075.75
-46.72
-99.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.12
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.12
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.11
0.2
0.24
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.55
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,470.05
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,370.9
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,011.15
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.4
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikram A Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shreya Ketanbhai Mehta
Non Executive Director
Leena V Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sumair Vidha
Non Executive Director
Tanvi Doshi
Independent Director
Girirajsinh Chudasama
Flat No 5 Sannidhan Plot,
No 145 Indulal D Bhuva Marg,
Maharashtra - 400031
Tel: -
Website: http://www.atcomtech.co.in
Email: contact@atcom.com
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Reports by Atcom Technologies Ltd
