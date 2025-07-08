iifl-logo
Atcom Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Atcom Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Atcom Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.10%

Non-Promoter- 1.32%

Institutions: 1.31%

Non-Institutions: 84.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Atcom Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.34

15.34

15.34

15.34

Preference Capital

15.11

15.11

15.11

15.11

Reserves

-128.11

-127.88

-127.7

-127.59

Net Worth

-97.66

-97.43

-97.25

-97.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.03

0.03

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-21.83

-96.65

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

0

0

69.22

82.89

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.03

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.32

-0.12

-0.23

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

Tax paid

0

6.5

0

0

Working capital

1.12

1.99

1.55

-1.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-21.83

-96.65

Op profit growth

-35

154.56

233.82

-152.85

EBIT growth

-84.18

165.75

-46.73

-74.85

Net profit growth

-100.84

-5,075.75

-46.72

-99.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.12

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.12

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.11

0.2

0.24

0.33

View Annually Results

Atcom Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.55

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,470.05

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,370.9

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,011.15

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.4

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Atcom Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram A Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shreya Ketanbhai Mehta

Non Executive Director

Leena V Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sumair Vidha

Non Executive Director

Tanvi Doshi

Independent Director

Girirajsinh Chudasama

Registered Office

Flat No 5 Sannidhan Plot,

No 145 Indulal D Bhuva Marg,

Maharashtra - 400031

Tel: -

Website: http://www.atcomtech.co.in

Email: contact@atcom.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Atcom Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Atcom Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Atcom Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Atcom Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atcom Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atcom Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atcom Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atcom Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atcom Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atcom Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atcom Technologies Ltd?

Atcom Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -74.27%, 6 Month at -22.20%, 3 Month at -7.00% and 1 Month at 5.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atcom Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atcom Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
